'Lost confidence in this prime minister': Alberta backs conservative effort to cut carbon tax

The federal conservatives intend to force a vote of non-confidence in the prime minister as the party seeks to force a "carbon tax election."

Alberta's provincial government is again affirming its opposition to the federal carbon plan and the 23 per cent tax increase set to go into effect on April 1.

"Our government is certainly opposed to the carbon tax and we've also lost confidence in this prime minister, our federal environment minister and this liberal government," Rebecca Schulz, Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas, said Wednesday.

"I do believe that the only way to address this would be through an election," she added.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is one of seven premiers across Canada calling on Ottawa to either pause the planned price hike or get ride of the carbon tax altogether.

On Wednesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the government's pollution pricing.

"We will not stand for (the carbon tax hike)," Poilievre said during Question Period.

"Will he spike the hike or have a carbon tax election?"

"What will it be, Mr. Speaker?" responded Trudeau," it will be that Canadians get more money with the Canada Carbon Rebate."

A vote to stop the carbon tax jump was defeated with the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois voting against -- setting the stage for Poilievre to move the motion of non-confidence.

'OUTRAGEOUS' CARBON TAX COSTS

Calgarian Joan Broadley said the impact of the carbon tax on her recent natural gas bill came as quite a shock.

"This federal carbon tax just makes it really outrageous," Broadley said.

"On my bill, I'm paying $39.16 for my natural gas, but my total bill is $141.32."

The planned price hike next month will make that number climb even higher, she said.

"I think I'm in favor of them getting rid of it completely, because it seems to me it's a federal way to just rake in more money," Broadley added.

The vote of non-confidence in the House is expected to take place Thursday evening, though it is unlikely to pass given the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement requiring the New Democrats to vote with the governing party on confidence motions.