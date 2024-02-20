'Love the moment': Jennifer Jones soaking up final Scotties appearance

Jennifer Jones is taking part in her final Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, and she will go down as one of the greatest curlers in the history of the game.

The Manitoba-Jones skip has been doing what she often does at the tournament – winning games – but this will be her last time competing in the big event.

Last week, the six-time Scotties champion announced she’s stepping away from the women’s game to spend more time with her family.

But the Scotties will always be a special place for Jones.

“I still get that same adrenalin rush which is why I’ve played for I don't know how many years, because it's still so much fun,” Jones said.

“I do find myself trying to soak up the atmosphere that little bit more, but other than that it just feels like curling and one of my favourite events with some of my favourite and I’m just having a great time.”

Jones has competed in 18 Scotties. The 49-year-old skip has the utmost respect from teammates and opponents.

Kaitlyn Lawes, the skip of one of the other Manitoba team in the Scotties, is a former teammate of Jones'. They won the Scotties together in 2015.

“She’s definitely leaving a lasting legacy,” Lawes said.

“She’s been such an inspirational athlete and competitor for so many years and just someone, you know she's going to make all those big shots in those clutch moments.”

Amber Holland, Saskatchewan’s current fifth and a former skip who competed against Jones, said she admires and respects the success Jones has had throughout her career.

“I think the one thing that I know about Jennifer is that she likes to win and she likes to be the best,” Holland said.

As the week goes on, there’s no doubt things will get more emotional for Jones. She can only imagine what that last game will be like, but she will remain focused until that time comes.

“It's what I’ve done my whole career is just love the moment,” she said.

“No matter when we lose throughout this event it's going to be a great week.”

Jones isn’t stepping away from the sport entirely. She still plans to play mixed doubles with her husband Brett Laing.