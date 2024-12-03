Loved ones seek answers as Pine Creek death deemed a homicide

Calgary police say the death of a man in the community of Pine Creek last month is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Creekstone Drive S.W. at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 22 for reports of a person in medical distress.

Officers arrived to find Louis "Trace" Shot Both Sides, 26, dead.

Though an autopsy has been completed, police say his cause of death remains "undetermined."

"It's a complicated one for reasons that I can't go into at this point in time, but investigators are working very hard," Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld told CTV News.

"Again, I would still renew the call to see if anybody has any information about that, it would be great to come forward."

Gracie Black Rabbit recalls the time the pair first met on a bus from Edmonton to Calgary two years ago.

They began a friendship, that recently became a romantic relationship.

Black Rabbit recalls their final days together and final date.

She says he was staying with her downtown for about a month.

"The last few days he was here, I took him out for dinner, and we had our last little date at Boston Pizza," she said.

"He was a guy that I could talk to and confide in."

She says details of his death have been scarce.

"It's just so hard," she said. "No one knows what happened and it just hurts so much."

Shot Both Sides was a father, with a son under the age of two.

"He would always talk about his son, he really loved his son so much," Black Rabbit said. "Now that he's gone, I'm just really feeling for him and his family."

Shot Both Sides' death is the city's 16th homicide of the year.

Police also have not charged anyone in his death.

"Two people were taken into custody for questioning; currently, no charges have been laid," read a statement from police.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we do not have any further details to share."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information or dash-cam footage is also asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.