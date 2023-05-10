Low oil prices could change financial picture for Alberta's new government
Flashback to last june, oil prices were well over $100.
On Wednesday, the benchmark commodity West Texas Intermediate closed at over $72 a barrel, which is significant as Alberta's budget is heavily reliant on revenues from oil.
One Calgary economist says prices should be closer to $80 a barrel in order for certain provincial programs to feel comfortable, $75 to "balance."
"Every dollar less than that adds about 630 million to what would be a deficit. And so if prices stay where they are now, then the planned surplus is unlikely to actually materialize," said Trevor Tombe, University of Calgary economics professor.
Under Budget 2023, the United Conservative Party (UCP) government projected a surplus of $10 billion, largely due to oil.
It was followed by affordability measures including rebates for eligible Albertans, and the Fuel Tax Relief Program, which runs until June 30.
However, Tombe says low oil prices could present challenges for whichever party wins the provincial election.
"I think it does mean that some of the plans we've seen announced in the election campaign, under the assumption of a surplus for the coming year, might be more challenging to actually follow through on," he said.
UCP ECONOMIC STRATEGY
CTV News reached out to the UCP campaign with questions about low oil prices and what that would mean if it continued after the election and received the following response:
"Under the leadership of Danielle Smith, Alberta's economy is booming and rapidly diversifying. Alberta has welcomed billions of investment dollars in film and television, venture capital, energy, agriculture, aviation and manufacturing, which has created hundreds of thousands of jobs.
"This is a direct result of the UCP decision to cut red tape and lower taxes for job creators, which brings in billions of dollars more in corporate tax revenue than the NDP collected at their high tax rates.
"The UCP also introduced a new fiscal framework in Budget 2023, which is a responsible spending plan that ensures Albertans can rely on balanced budgets, debt repayment, keeping spending in line with inflation and population growth and growing the Heritage Savings Trust Fund. The NDP's plan is to raise taxes on job creators, which caused investment and jobs to flee our province at record levels."
NDP ECONOMIC STRATEGY
The NDP campaign office also responded to a request for comment:
"We need to get Alberta off the revenue roller coaster.
"Last fall, Rachel Notley enlisted Todd Hirsch, one of Alberta's most prominent and insightful economists, to advise the Alberta NDP on how to properly manage Alberta's resource revenues to ensure a thoughtful balance between investing in urgent priorities, paying down debt and saving for the future. He delivered his report in March.
"An Alberta NDP government is committed to a balanced budget, if elected, and will act responsibly to ensure we live up to all of our commitments to Albertans."
It went on to say, "An Alberta NDP government will enact new affordability measures to ensure Albertans can make ends meet. Our party will present a comprehensive plan in the coming days."
GLOBAL MARKET RELEVANCE
Calgary's mayor says she's not hearing concerns from corporate head offices, and diverse businesses also contribute to the economy.
"Not only do we rely on partnerships with the energy sector, but we also have a lot of other businesses and a lot of other opportunities. I know that the energy sector is actively looking at ways to transform the way they do business. So I'm very optimistic," said Jyoti Gondek.
Some energy analysts say the low-price environment is likely driven by fears of a recession in the United States.
"Prices are still very healthy for the producers, but they're not the prices that we saw in 2022. Where you know, on the consumer side, it was pretty harmful," said Jeremy McCrea, managing director of energy research at Raymond James.
He adds that low oil prices can be positive for Albertans, cost of living and inflation.
"Lower oil prices will help at the pump. We've seen natural gas prices come down substantially from where they were in 2020 to here. So it's lower prices to heat your house, lower costs for electricity prices," said McCrea.
Other energy watchers say following the global markets is less relevant than it used to be, as Canadian producers encounter increases from the carbon pricing program, which partially funds the federal Climate Action Incentive plan.
"Uncertainty of carbon pricing is the No. 1 cause for concern in terms of the forecasting for companies now," said Bob Schulz, a professor at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Feds under fire for passport redesign, legion calls it 'a poor decision' to replace iconic images
Canada's new passport redesign sparked criticism over the removal of historical images that used to be featured in the country's travel documents.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.
Western Canada is bracing for an unseasonable heat wave and dry spell that will raise the risk of wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia over the coming days.
Health Canada says illegal ‘copycat’ cannabis products can cause serious harm to children
Health Canada has issued a public advisory about illegal ‘copycat’ cannabis products after an increase of visits to the emergency room due to children ingesting unregulated cannabis edibles.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to all-NBA first team after stellar season
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got his first career all-NBA nod on Wednesday, securing a spot on the first team.
Canadian university researchers find ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
Edmonton
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
-
Man wanted for murder in central Alberta may be 'armed and dangerous': RCMP
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a suspect they believe may be "armed and dangerous" following the killing of a man in central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highway
An American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.
-
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?
This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man files human rights complaint after late husband denied wish to donate tissue
A Nova Scotia man has filed a federal human rights complaint alleging discrimination after his husband's dying wish to donate bodily tissues such as skin and bones was denied due to his sexual orientation.
-
Some N.S. 'shelter hotel' residents no longer qualify if they make more than $1,200/month
A non-profit which administers the province’s Shelter Diversion Program has tightened eligibility requirements for the program.
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Hovercraft temporarily ashore on a Nanaimo beach drawing a crowd
Since Saturday, a hovercraft has been ashore at Departure Bay beach in Nanaimo, causing quite the curiosity from onlookers.
-
Uber finally approved for Victoria
Popular ride-hailing service Uber has been approved to operate in Victoria. The company had previously applied to operate in B.C.'s capital, but was rejected by the Passenger Transportation Safety Board.
-
Heat-related special weather statements issued for Vancouver Island
Special weather statements related to heat have been issued for communities on Vancouver Island, including in Greater Victoria.
Toronto
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckage
Twelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
'We will never be the same again': Sister of deceased man demanded change from Ontario man charged with selling sodium nitrite for suicide
A distraught sister intent on getting answers about her brother’s death demanded Kenneth Law change how he sells his products to people trying to commit suicide, according to e-mail exchanges viewed by CTV News Toronto.
-
Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5
The Maple Leafs aren't done yet.
Montreal
-
Parking meters won't change until the end of the summer, says Plante
The City of Montreal has decided to pause incoming changes to paid parking until the end of the summer – Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters Wednesday her administration doesn’t want to “rush into anything.” Downtown business owners were “flabbergasted” in April to discover extended parking meter hours without notice.
-
Two dead, one arrested in 3-vehicle collision on Quebec highway
A man has been arrested following a three-vehicle collision that killed two people Wednesday in Gaspé. Emergency services were alerted at approximately 1:45 p.m. to the collision on Highway 132, also known as Renard Boulevard East, in the Rivière-au-Renard area.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
City of Ottawa proposes new rules for little free libraries on residential properties
Ottawa residents may soon be allowed to install Little Free Libraries closer to the road or sidewalk on their property.
Kitchener
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defence Wednesday.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | Cambridge hospital aims to boost recruitment and retention
For National Nursing Week, CTV Kitchener is going inside Waterloo region hospitals to hear from nurses themselves. In part one of our three-part Commitment to Care series, we visit Cambridge Memorial Hospital to see how they’re recruiting and retaining nursing staff.
-
3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
Saskatoon
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
-
Staff were unaware Sask. inmate found dead in her cell was awaiting psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Investors in this Saskatoon real estate company lost millions. Now they want payback.
Saskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
Winnipeg
-
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds
When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Manitoba promises more than $1 million, to start, for affordable housing aid
The Manitoba government is promising new money to keep rents low at private non-profit housing complexes, following a controversy at one facility recently in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Sask. faces criticism over creation of Crown corporation to collect corporate income taxes
Businesses and farmers will now have two tax collectors to deal with, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and a new Saskatchewan Revenue Agency.
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.