Lunchbox Theatre celebrates 50th anniversary with return of Jake’s Gift

Lunchbox Theatre is kicking off its 50th anniversary season with the return of one of its all-time most popular shows.

Jake’s Gift, a solo show by Julia Mackey, tells the story of Jake, a Second World War veteran who returns to Juno Beach for the 60th anniversary of D-Day.

During that visit, he meets 10-year-old Isabelle, a local girl who challenges Jake to confront his uneasy memories of the past, and maybe heal a little along the way.

It will be the fourth production of the show at Lunchbox, after successful runs in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Overall, Mackey has presented the show in 58 different Alberta productions -- everywhere from Edmonton to Elnora, from Mayerthorpe to Medicine Hat (three times) -- and elsewhere from the bottom of the province to the top.

Mackey has also done 65 productions in British Columbia, 46 in Ontario, 20 in Manitoba and 22 in Saskatchewan, among others., as well as numerous international productions.

Mackey was born in Birmingham, England, then moved to Montreal with her family when she was three, before eventually settling in Victoria.

All veterans and active members of the Canadian military are welcome to attend the Calgary performances free thanks to the support of Veterans Affairs Canada, using the code MILITARY.

Lunchbox origin story

Lunchbox Theatre’s first production was in 1975. It was founded by Bartley and Margaret Bard and Betty Gibb, who were interested in presenting live theatre at lunchtime in downtown Calgary.

The theatre focuses on original one-act plays and has produced many by Calgary playwrights.

To celebrate turning 50, the theatre is offering legacy ticket pricing for its Sunday, Nov. 3 performance.

That day, you can get a ticket for $1, which was the price to see the very first Lunchbox show in 1975, or else a Legacy Discount ticket for $19.75 in honour of its founding year.

Call 403-221-3708 to book a ticket or in person at the box office inside the Calgary Tower.

Opening Day for Jake’s Gift is Thursday at noon. It runs through Nov.17.