Lynx Air files for creditor protection, final flight scheduled for Feb. 26

    Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.

    The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.

    “Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time,” it said in the release. “Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel. Additional information for Lynx customers is available on the Frequently Asked Questions page."

    Lynx launched its first flight in April 2022.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

