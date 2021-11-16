New 'ultra-affordable' Canadian airline Lynx Air launches out of Calgary

CALGARY -

The president and CEO of the Canada's newest airline says it's going to make air travel more accessible for Canadians.

Merren McArthur announced the launch of Lynx Air on Tuesday morning, which she said is Canada's newest ultra-affordable airline.

McArthur says the airline, based out of Calgary, will have with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning as new details become available.