CALGARY -- The largest of Canada's oilsands producers have agreed to a new initiative with a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The 'Pathways to New Zero' effort involves Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Imperial, MEG Energy and Suncor Energy in collaboration with the federal government and government of Alberta. The companies combine to operate nearly 90 per cent of production in Canada's oilsands.

"Canada has an opportunity to lead on climate change by delivering meaningful emissions reductions as well as balancing sustainable economic development," said Tim McKay, Canadian Natural president, in a statement released Wednesday. "Canadian ingenuity has enabled oilsands development and with continued innovation, positions Canada to be the ESG-leading barrel to meet global energy demand.

"We are committed to working together with industry partners and governments to help meet Canada’s climate objectives while providing sustainable long-term economic and social benefits for Canadians from the oil sands."

"The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative is an industry driven, made-in-Alberta solution which will strengthen our position as global ESG leaders," said Sonya Savage, Alberta’s minister of energy. "Every credible energy forecast indicates that oil will be a major contributor to the energy mix in the decades ahead and even beyond 2050. Alberta is uniquely positioned and ready to meet that demand. This initiative will also pave the way for continued technological advancements, ultimately leading to the production of net zero barrels of oil."

In the partnership announcement, the alliance members admitted the oilsands industry is "a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions" before saying the new initiative will "develop an actionable approach to address these emissions" while "preserving the more than $3 trillion in estimated oilsands contributions to Canada's GDP over the next 30 years."

The steps for reaching net zero emissions is said to include:

Creating carbon dioxide trunklines from the Fort McMurray and Cold Lake areas to a carbon sequestration hub near Cold Lake;

Utilizing existing and emerging greenhouse gas reduction technologies at oilsands operations; and

Piloting and accelerating the application of emissions-reducing technology including direct air capture, recovery technology and small modular nuclear reactions.

"Members of the Pathways initiative believe the most effective way to address climate change is by developing and advancing new technologies and that this unprecedented challenge can and will be solved by Canadian ingenuity, leadership and collaboration," read the statement.

According to the partnership, forecasts indicate "fossil fuels will continue to be an essential requirement through 2050" despite the fact "alternative energy sources will play an increasingly important role in the decades ahead."