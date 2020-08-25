CALGARY -- Two months after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rope for Hope is set to go ahead next month, which will be the only in-persono fundraiser this year for Make-a-Wish Southern Alberta.

The event will be held at the Sheraton Suites Eau Claire Market in Calgary on Sept. 17 and will see participants rappel down the side of the building.

Rope for Hope was supposed to take place on July 9 but was postponed because of the pandemic. April Stallings with Make-a-Wish Canada says this year has been very challenging one.

“Rope for Hope will be the only event that we can pull off successfully for an in-person event.” she said.

“The Sheraton Eau Claire is such a saviour for this event in the time of COVID-19, with their safety protocols and our safety protocols, this is going turn out to be our one and only fundraising event for the year."

Mikah Dupuis is among those who will benefit. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in June 2019, and now being midway through treatment, she has a weakened immune system, making the pandemic even more of a concern for her.

“I’ve undergone some really rare side effects that are too rare to have studies on,” she said.

“I wasn’t able to actually stand up at all, my dad was the only person that could really get me up and was the same only person that can hold me and help me walk.”

But that hasn't stopped her from fundraising.

“Miss Mikah is the top fundraiser here in Calgary, she’s also the third top fundraiser in the country.” said Stallings.

“Mikah is the embodiment of all of our wish children, she fights this fight every day. The quarantine that we’ve all been in is just a sample of what their lives are like day-to-day as they go through procedures. Any cold any virus can potentially spell disaster for them.”

Dupuis added that her mom was always there to comfort her physically and emotionally. And Dupuis was always laughing because of her little sister, saying the support she has from her family and friends are incredible.

“Learning that I have a wish is something that I think about all the time, even when I sleep I dream about it," she said.

“All kids with a critical illness they really need a wish, so that’s why I’m doing this.”

For her wish, like most girls her age, Mikah would love to go to Disney World when she’s finished treatment, which should be in October 2021.

Stallings added that fundraising and registration is a bit slow because of the pandemic but the Rope for Hope will still be a fun and safe event for everyone fundraising and those who will be repelling down the side of the Sheraton in Eau Claire.

“Yes, this is happening on Sept. 17 at the Sheraton Eau Claire.” She said.

Mikah hopes to crush her fundraising goal of $6,000 so other children with a critical illnesses can experience a wish of their own.

Donations can be made online.