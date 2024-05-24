'Make the world better': New book highlights Canadian innovators

There are 60 innovators from across Canada in diverse fields – including some Calgarians – but author Roseann O’Reilly Runte found they had plenty in common.

“They are all passionate about what they do,” she said in an interview with CTV News. “They’re extremely hard working.”

O’Reilly Runte tells the stories of 60 top achievers in Canadians Who Innovate: The Trailblazers That Are Changing the World.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Garnette Roy Sutherland is among the Calgarians featured in the book.

He’s been instrumental in incorporating robotics into surgery.

Watch the full interview in the player above

But the innovators aren’t just focused on science.

O’Reilly Runte – the president of the Canada Foundation for Innovation – said she found exceptional Canadians in “housing, immigration, laws, the arts, the environment” who are innovating in “new, different ways that make the world better.”