CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is looking for a vehicle in connection with an early morning hit-and-run.

Officials say they were called to the incident, at the intersection of 13 Ave. and 37 St. S.W., at about 1:30 a.m.

ALERT: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, 13 Ave and 37 St SW. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 13, 2020

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who were suffering from unspecified injuries.

Both were taken to Foothills Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured sedan that left the scene shortly after being involved in the collision.

The Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. Officers are looking for witnesses and tracking down any security video that could tell them more about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.