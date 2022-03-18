Man arrested, another sought for questioning in suspicious death of woman
Police say they've already made an arrest in connection with the death of woman in southeast Calgary, but they are looking for another man they believe might know something about the incident.
Officers were called to the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. at around 6:40 a.m. for reports of an assault.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was unconscious when police arrived.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the woman died at the scene.
Officers cordoned off 10th Avenue between First Street S.E. and Second Street S.E. while they investigated. The area reopened shortly before 4 p.m.
RESIDENTS CONCERNED
Tthose who live near where the woman's body was found say the incident has left them feeling very uneasy. Those that CTV News spoke with say they're taking precautions.
"I live with another girl and if one of us is going out past a certain time, we say 'make sure you call when you get there, ok?'" said Caroline Baker, who lives in the building across the street.
While the incident is unnerving, Baker says she would be much more concerned if it was a random attack.
Others, including business owners, say they have faith in police that they will protect them.
"It's kind of unsettling that it happened this close to the restaurant but police are doing their job to figure out what happened," said John Batas, owner of Michael's Restaurant.
Calgary police investigate the death of a woman in the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
MAN SOUGHT BY POLICE
While one man was arrested in connection with the incident, officials say they are looking for a second man that they believe has information about what happened.
Officials say the man is approximately 178 centimetres (5'10") tall with a slim build. He was wearing a navy sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black toque, white running shoes and a black face covering.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or other information in relation to this investigation is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods.
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In video call, Biden presses China's Xi on Russia support
Face to face by video, U.S. President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations
Manitoba's top First Nations leader, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
Bump in COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected' as public health measures lifted, Tam says
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is 'not unexpected' as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally.
Exposure to 'everyday chemical' associated with higher incidence of childhood cancer: study
Researchers have linked a common chemical to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers including lymphoma, in a study that looked at nearly 1.3 million children.
Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine
The Canadian biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma in U.S. federal court, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents.
Calgary police, border agents seize chemicals capable of producing $5M worth of MDMA
The interception of packages being imported from China into Canada, and the subsequent search of a northeast Calgary home, has resulted in a massive MDMA precursor seizure.
Edmonton
-
Abdullah Shah death ruled homicide as police ask for more video of suspect vehicle
Notorious landlord Abdullah Shah died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy found on Friday.
-
Kenney's UCP vote attracts logistics and legitimacy questions as 10K now registered
With three weeks to go until Alberta Premier Jason Kenney learns his fate in a leadership vote, the camp of his main rival has confirmed that more than 10,000 people are now signed up to cast a ballot.
-
DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway
Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week
Another six deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in British Columbia, the province announced Friday along with another decrease in test-positive patients in hospital.
-
Man pushed down the stairs at SkyTrain station, kicked in caught-on-camera attack: Vancouver police
More than two weeks after a man was randomly attacked at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say they're hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the caught-on-camera incident.
-
B.C. Wildfire Service to increase prevention work from backyards to forests, official says
The director of provincial operations for British Columbia's wildfire service says the province needs a "holistic," large-scale program to reduce wildfire risk, starting in backyards, moving to communities then extending to forested lands.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes
A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder charge approved against man 26, after Langford homicide
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Langford, B.C., more than two years ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 5 COVID-19 deaths
Six more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region, provincial health officials confirmed Friday.
-
Ladysmith RCMP searching for missing girl, 13
Police on Vancouver Island are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Ladysmith, B.C., on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
'Act of cruelty': Cat left dumped with belongings on shoulder of Ontario road
A cat has been rescued after he was found dumped, along with his belongings, on the side of a road east of Toronto.
-
Hamilton school board can’t go ahead with plan to delay lifting of mask mandate, Lecce says
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has written to a Hamilton school board reiterating the government’s expectation that the mask mandate for students and staff be lifted on Monday, despite a decision by trustees to keep the requirement in place for an additional two weeks.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Quebec seniors home investigated for alleged mistreatment of workers from Africa
Quebec's labour minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that a private seniors residence in Levis, Que., paid workers from Africa just $70 a week to work as orderlies for several months.
-
Poilievre set to meet supporters at Montreal-area restaurant at centre of anti-vax controversy
The front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race is set to make a series of campaign stops in Quebec over the next few days, including one at a Montreal-area restaurant that was known to be a hotbed for a local anti-vaccine movement that deeply divided Laval's Greek community after some members died of COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa scrapping mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
Starting April 4, the city will no longer require municipal workers to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
Ottawa police say a 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a city grader while cycling in the east end on Thursday.
-
Ottawa’a Westboro Beach to close for the summer
The city of Ottawa says the popular beach along the Ottawa River will be closed for the summer while the National Capital Commission redevelops the area.
Kitchener
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Community rallies around Make-A-Wish volunteer and stepdaughter fighting cancer
After years of helping sick kids' wishes come true, Karl Dovick's own stepdaughter has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma
-
Cleaning up after St. Patrick's Day party in Waterloo
People are cleaning up after a large street party in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.
-
'A slap in the face': Sask. ends subsidized program with Saskatoon seniors home
The province is ending its subsidy program at Saskatoon’s McClure Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Some SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury stage one-day strike
CTV News has learned several SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury staged a one-day strike Friday.
-
Sault social services calls for federal, provincial acknowledgment of homeless crisis
Social services in Sault Ste. Marie wants the federal and provincial governments to identify homelessness as a crisis
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations
Manitoba's top First Nations leader, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
-
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son's hockey game
Manitoba's premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death.
-
High gas prices forcing Manitoba realtors to change how they do business
Many Manitobans are feeling the strain of the climbing gas prices. However, for those whose jobs require them to travel large distances, the climbing prices can be an even greater stress.
Regina
-
Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage
Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.
-
Charges laid after cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: police
A 49-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident involving a vehicle and cyclist Thursday afternoon in north Regina, police said in a news release.