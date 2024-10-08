Man charged after prominent Calgary radio host attacked

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a prominent Calgary radio host, who alleges he was targeted because of the station's news reporting.

Police say they received a call on Sept. 29 about an assault near a banquet hall in the Horizon neighbourhood.

They say a man was leaving the hall when he was approached by two men who assaulted him after a verbal altercation.

Rishi Nagar, a longtime radio host and news director for RED FM Calgary, has identified himself as the victim.

Nagar has said the men were upset with reporting about another criminal case.

While speaking to media with bandages over one eye, Nagar alleged the attack was a brazen attempt to intimidate and prevent a free press from doing its job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 8, 2024.