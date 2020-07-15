CALGARY -- Calgary police say a second man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 15-year-old Ibaad Yar.

Police were called to the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of 52 Street near 16 Avenue N.E. at 2:30 a.m. on May 13.

When they arrived, they found the wreckage of a 2010 Dodge Journey.

An investigation determined the Journey had been racing with a second vehicle, a 2008 Buick Allure, when the second vehicle rear-ended it, causing it to flip into the median.

A male occupant of that vehicle, identified as Yar, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ibaad Yar, hit-and-run, fatal, victim

According to witnesses, the second vehicle remained at the scene of the crash for a short time before it left the scene.

Police later located the Allure at a home in Saddleridge and laid charges against the driver.

A second man believed to be involved in the incident has now been arrested and charged.

Mahipal Rajput, 39, of Calgary, is charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

 

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

 

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org