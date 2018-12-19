A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a hit and run that sent a Calgary police officer to hospital with serious injuries in August of this year.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Legacy Blvd. S.E. at about 3:00 a.m. on August 18 after a District 8 officer was hit by a vehicle.

The officer was responding to a suspicious vehicle call and was run over by a white, F-150 as it tried to flee the scene. The officer was transported to hospital in serious condition.

“The injuries were serious and he continues to recover at home but he’s in really good spirits. I’ve had a chance to talk to him and his family on a couple of occasions and we look forward to him returning to work,” said CPS Acting Deputy Chief Ryan Ayliffe.

The truck was believed to have been stolen on August 8th and was later found abandoned in the Evergreen area.

A hatchback that was believed to have been used to pick up the suspect after he ditched the truck, was located on September 9th.

Fingerprints and DNA that were recovered from the truck were sent for forensic examination and helped to identify a suspect.

Andrew James Irwin, 32, of Calgary is charged with:

Assault of police officer with a weapon

Aggravated assault of peace officer

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident

Irwin is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.