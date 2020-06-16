CALGARY -- One man has been charged in connection with the homicide of Shane Eric james Smith, who was reported missing Sunday June 7, 2020.

Last week, Calgary Police requested the help of the public in locating the remains of Smith, a 20 -year -old from Chestermere.

Monday, police arrested 24-year-old Ian Charles Abercrombie of Calgary, who faces multiple charges, including one count of second-degree murder, one count of indignity to a human body, one count of breaching a court order and breach of a firearm prohibition order.

Investigators are interested in speaking to anyone who drove over the Bow River Bridge on Deerfoot Trail S.E. between midnight Saturday June 6 and 9 a.m. Sunday, June 7, and have dash camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters are invited to contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3 Tips app.