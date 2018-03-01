A drug investigation by ALERT’s Organized Crime and Gang team has uncovered an alleged organized crime ring operating in Calgary and police believe the group is involved in a cross-border drug trading operation.

Police in Calgary worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on the investigation, called Project Arbour, to link the group to a number of criminal offences.

The year-long investigation connected the Calgary-based crime group to the alleged operation of a fentanyl and steroids lab, a record methamphetamine seizure in Utah and a May 2017 homicide.

Police will provide more details on the investigation at a news conference at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

