Police uncover alleged organized crime ring based in Calgary
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 7:14AM MST
A drug investigation by ALERT’s Organized Crime and Gang team has uncovered an alleged organized crime ring operating in Calgary and police believe the group is involved in a cross-border drug trading operation.
Police in Calgary worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on the investigation, called Project Arbour, to link the group to a number of criminal offences.
The year-long investigation connected the Calgary-based crime group to the alleged operation of a fentanyl and steroids lab, a record methamphetamine seizure in Utah and a May 2017 homicide.
Police will provide more details on the investigation at a news conference at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
