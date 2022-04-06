Man convicted in death outside Calgary nightclub wanted for being unlawfully at large

Joch Pouk, is wanted for being unlawfully at large. He was convicted of manslaughter in the 2013 death of Lukas Strasser-Hird. (Calgary police handout) Joch Pouk, is wanted for being unlawfully at large. He was convicted of manslaughter in the 2013 death of Lukas Strasser-Hird. (Calgary police handout)

