

CTV Calgary Staff





The family of Dawns Baptiste, who was murdered over two years ago, expressed their heartache in a Calgary courtroom on Monday at the sentencing hearing for the man who was convicted of killing her.

A Calgary jury found Curtis Healy, 29, guilty of first-degree murder in Baptiste’s death on Friday.

Baptiste died after she was beaten, raped and left in a backyard in the Whitehorn area in February of 2015.

On Monday, court heard from family members who shared victim impact statements. Baptiste’s family said they were devastated by her death and her brother, Alex, told Healy that he’d never forgive him for killing his sister.

Justice Charlene Anderson said Healy’s actions were senseless, vicious and brutal.

Healy was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Defence lawyer Shamsher Kothari says there were a number of issues that arose during the trial and that they plan to appeal.