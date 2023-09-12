Man dead after fight inside northwest Calgary home

Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with the death of a man inside a home in Bowness early Tuesday.

At about 3:26 a.m., police were called to a fight inside a home in the 7700 block of 41 Avenue N.W.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from what's believed to be stab wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

Two other men were found inside the home and police arrested both individuals.

Calgary police are working to notify the victim's family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

