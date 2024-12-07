CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man dies after vehicle pins him to tree in southwest Calgary crash

    A Calgary police cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) A Calgary police cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    A man is dead after he was pinned to a tree by a truck Friday afternoon in the southwest community of Patterson Heights.

    It happened around 5:45 p.m. at a parkade in the 200 block of Village Terrace S.W.

    Police say a driver in a 2020 Ford F-150 truck approached the security garage door of the parkade and got out.

    The man, in his 70s, was then caught by the truck door as the truck started rolling backwards.

    The truck continued rolling and eventually crashed into a tree, pinning the driver between the tree and the vehicle door.

    He died.

    Police continue to investigate the events leading up the crash but say speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors.

    Anyone with any information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. 

