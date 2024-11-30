Man hospitalized following back alley assault early Saturday in southeast

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being assaulted early Saturday morning.

A Calgary police spokesperson confirmed that police were called to a home on 37th Street S.E. north of 17 Avenue in the 1500 block for reports of an assault that took place around 4:30 a.m.

A man was walking in a dark back alley when he was reportedly attacked by two other men.

Police wouldn’t confirm what type of weapon was involved.

No suspect descriptions are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.