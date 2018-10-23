CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man in life threatening condition after being struck by CTrain near Memorial Drive SE
Emergency crews outside the CTrain tunnel along Memorial Drive, south of 36 Street Southeast, following a collision between a pedestrian and a train that left the man with life threatening injuries
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:11PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:12PM MDT
One man has been transported to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries following a collision with a CTrain early Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36 Street Southeast shortly before 1:30 p.m. EMS officials confirm an adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries.
Blueline CTrain service has been halted between the Franklin and Marlborough LRT stations in both directions and Calgary Transit has deployed shuttle buses to ferry passengers between the stations.
More details to follow
#CTRiders #BlueLine trains are no running between Franklin and Marlborough due to an incident. We will let you know when we have any further information. We are working on replacement shuttles at this time. pic.twitter.com/4bwYkPJTkO— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 23, 2018