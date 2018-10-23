One man has been transported to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries following a collision with a CTrain early Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36 Street Southeast shortly before 1:30 p.m. EMS officials confirm an adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Blueline CTrain service has been halted between the Franklin and Marlborough LRT stations in both directions and Calgary Transit has deployed shuttle buses to ferry passengers between the stations.

More details to follow