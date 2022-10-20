Man injured in Discovery Ridge house fire

One man was injured in a house fire in the community of Discovery Ridge on Thursday.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Discovery Ridge Park S.W. just before 9 a.m.

"En route, the crews could see heavy black smoke," said District Chief Mike May. "Upon arrival there were two occupants of the home that were found outside."

May says the man, who he estimates to be in his 40s, was injured in the blaze. EMS confirms one man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

"It was a fire in the rear of the structure, in the deck area," he said. "Crews were able to control that fire, but it did impact the windows and the fire did make entry into the first level and the basement."

"We had 10 different units – Calgary Fire Department units – that attended to this call."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Though there were initially reports of an explosion, May says there was no indication on scene that there had been one.

"It was reported a propane cylinder exploded, but there's no exploded cylinders in the back," May said.

He said there is "no indication at this time" that the fire was suspicious.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly despite heavy wind.

"Thankfully, the positioning of the house and the direction of the wind and (the fact that) these are stucco-sided houses made the wind not a major factor," said May.

"We did have concerns of embers being blown and we had one of our bush buggies that deals with wildland fires come into the area to search around to make sure that there were no embers that traveled and started small fires anywhere else."

May says that this latest incident serves as a reminder for everyone to ensure you have a working smoke detector in your home.

He says there were smoke detectors inside the house but they don't know yet if they were working or not.