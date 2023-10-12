Calgary

    • Man, possibly armed, arrested on Thursday morning: police

    Calgary police arrested a man Thursday morning after they say he was threatening passersby with a weapon.

    Officials told CTV News that officers responded to a disturbance at 3 Street and 7 Avenue S.E.

    They were told that a man was crossing the road while holding a firearm and was threatening anyone who came near.

    Police arrested the man a short time later, but did not say if a firearm was recovered.

    There is no information on charges.

    Police continue to investigate.