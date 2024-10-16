Man's 'suspicious behaviour' with preteens investigated by Calgary police

Calgary police have released photos of a man they're hoping to identify as they investigate his "suspicious behaviour" with two preteens.

Police say the victims were walking to their home in the community of Taradale at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 when a stranger approached them.

"The man extended his hand as if to greet the youths, and when one of them shook it, he proceeded to clutch their hand and pull at them," said a Wednesday news release.

The victim broke free and ran off.

Police say they've exhausted all leads and are now turning to the public for help.

Investigators believe the man goes by the name Prabhdeep.

He is described as about 25 years old and 160 pounds (73 kilograms) with a muscular build, black hair and a black beard.

He has a cut on his left eyebrow and visible tattoos on his arm.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing tight-fitting clothes, a silver bracelet and a dark-coloured watch.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.