CALGARY – Police tell CTV News they are looking for a suspect who left a man in life-threatening condition following an assault.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the CTrain line at 7 Avenue and 7 Street S.W., at about 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been seriously injured.

Police say the victim was assaulted, but it's not known if he was attacked on the LRT platform or somewhere else.

EMS took the man to hospital, where he is listed in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are working on tracking down a suspect, but there is no description at this time.

The incident ended up disrupting CTrain service in the downtown core for a short period of time.

More to come…