$3.69M Calgary mansion with basketball court for sale in Aspen Woods

If you've ever dreamed of having a home with a basketball court, now's your chance.

There's a $3.69 million house for sale in Aspen Woods that not only features six bedrooms, a home theatre and an elevator – but also has a mini outdoor court.

Built in 2020, 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. is a 5,042-square-foot house backs onto a green space with mature trees, giving the court plenty of privacy if your game needs some work.

A look at 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Should you decide to have some friends over to shoot a couple baskets, spectators can cheer you on from a sprawling deck over the court.

A look at 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)According to its Realtor.ca listing, the home seamlessly integrates modern elegance with comfort.

"Every inch of this residence has been thoughtfully crafted to maximize light, air and space, resulting in an inviting atmosphere filled with natural warmth and brightness," says the listing.

"The state-of-the-art kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring sleek countertops, custom cabinetry, a spice kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a wine rack and top-tier appliances, combining functionality with impeccable style."

A inside 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home has an attached three-car garage and room for three additional cars on the driveway – which is heated.

Listing agent is Ross Pavl with Exp Realty says the home would be ideal for large or growing families given its six bedrooms.

"It’s a dream home for families looking for a blend of functionality, luxury and convenience," he said. "Given the location, it’s likely suited for families whose children attend one of the excellent private schools in the area."

Pavl says the home’s design also caters to active families who enjoy basketball, volleyball and other activities that can be enjoyed on the sports court.

It's been listed on Realtor.ca for 11 days.