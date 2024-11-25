CALGARY
Calgary

    • $3.69M Calgary mansion with basketball court for sale in Aspen Woods

    A look at 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) A look at 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)
    Share

    If you've ever dreamed of having a home with a basketball court, now's your chance.

    There's a $3.69 million house for sale in Aspen Woods that not only features six bedrooms, a home theatre and an elevator – but also has a mini outdoor court.

    Built in 2020, 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. is a 5,042-square-foot house backs onto a green space with mature trees, giving the court plenty of privacy if your game needs some work.

    A look at 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Should you decide to have some friends over to shoot a couple baskets, spectators can cheer you on from a sprawling deck over the court.

    A look at 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)According to its Realtor.ca listing, the home seamlessly integrates modern elegance with comfort.

    "Every inch of this residence has been thoughtfully crafted to maximize light, air and space, resulting in an inviting atmosphere filled with natural warmth and brightness," says the listing.

    "The state-of-the-art kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring sleek countertops, custom cabinetry, a spice kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a wine rack and top-tier appliances, combining functionality with impeccable style."

    A inside 40 Aspen Ridge Terrace S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home has an attached three-car garage and room for three additional cars on the driveway – which is heated.

    Listing agent is Ross Pavl with Exp Realty says the home would be ideal for large or growing families given its six bedrooms.

    "It’s a dream home for families looking for a blend of functionality, luxury and convenience," he said. "Given the location, it’s likely suited for families whose children attend one of the excellent private schools in the area."

    Pavl says the home’s design also caters to active families who enjoy basketball, volleyball and other activities that can be enjoyed on the sports court.

    It's been listed on Realtor.ca for 11 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News