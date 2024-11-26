Falconridge road rage incident investigated by Calgary police

Calgary police are looking for video as they investigate an instance of road rage in Falconridge.

Police say the incident happened between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and involved a silver Toyota 4Runner and a small SUV.

The driver of the 4Runner was travelling on Falconridge Drive N.E. between Falconridge Boulevard and 68 Street N.E. when a small SUV allegedly cut in front of vehicle and braked suddenly.

"The driver of the suspect SUV exited his vehicle, approached and confronted the victim," police said in a Tuesday news release.

"When a third, unknown vehicle approached the scene, the man returned to the small SUV and fled the area."

Police are looking for dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of the incident.

The driver of the SUV is described as being approximately 45 years old with a thin moustache. He was wearing a black track jacket.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.