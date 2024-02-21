CALGARY
    • Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail

    A man was seriously injured in a crash on Stoney Trail just before Country Hills Boulevard N.E. on Feb. 21, 2024. A man was seriously injured in a crash on Stoney Trail just before Country Hills Boulevard N.E. on Feb. 21, 2024.
    Part of Stoney Trail was closed on Wednesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.

    Calgary police said the initial call came in just after 6 p.m. for a crash on northbound Stoney Trail just before Country Hills Boulevard N.E.

    A man was taken to hospital in serious condition due to head injuries.

    At the scene, two vehicles – a car and an SUV – were seen off the side of the road with significant damage. A third vehicle, another car, was further up the road with damage to its front end.

    This composite graphic shows close-ups of two vehicles involved in a crash on Stoney Trail on Feb. 21, 2024.

    In a social media post around 7 p.m., Calgary police said the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail N.E. at Country Hills Boulevard were closed due to the collision. With traffic in the area backed up, police asked drivers to choose alternate routes.

    The closure was expected to last several hours. A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene to help with the investigation.

    Police said there’s no indication impairment was to blame for the crash, but they have not ruled out other factors like speed.

