Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Calgary restaurant
Police say a man was shot several times in the parking lot of a Denny's restaurant in northeast Calgary on Monday, the third shooting in the city in four days.
The shooting took place at 9:50 p.m. near Edmonton Trail and McKnight Boulevard N.E., police told CTV News.
The male victim was shot several times but survived the attack.
He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.
A burnt-out vehicle – a white sedan – was found less than a kilometre away from the scene and police believe it is connected to the shooting.
No arrests had been made and there was no information about any suspects as of early Tuesday morning, but police were waiting for the victim to be well enough to speak.
At 6 a.m, the shooting scene was still blocked off for the investigation.
There have been more than 65 shootings in Calgary so far this year, including the most recent shootings that occurred near busy shopping centres.
On Monday, police identified the victim of a fatal shooting near Market Mall on Saturday as 24-year-old Danny Truong, a man who was known to police.
Police were called on Friday to the Deerfoot City shopping centre after two people were hurt in another shooting.
No arrests have been made in those incidents and police say they are not connected.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to come forward to police.
