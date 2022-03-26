Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary

Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle along a southwest street early Saturday. Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle along a southwest street early Saturday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina