Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary

Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.

Officials say they were called to the scene on 57 Avenue near Second Street S.W. at about 2:11 a.m. for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found a man in serious condition with injuries to his leg. Upon further investigation, they determined a vehicle hit him while he was walking down the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle, but police tell CTV News they have some "pretty good leads" on identifying the suspect, though would not share any further details.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.