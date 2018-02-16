A man who was brought back to Canada by police from Vietnam earlier this year is now in custody in Calgary and will face charges in the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird over four years ago.

Strasser-Hird was attacked in an alley in the Beltline in November 2013 and later died from his injuries.

The medical examiner determined that he had been stabbed to death and police believed he was involved in two separate altercations that night.

Franz Emir Cabrera, Joch Pouk, Assmar Ryiad Shlah and Jordan Lee Liao were all charged with second-degree murder in the case.

In June of 2016, a jury found Cabrera and Shlah guilty of second-degree murder, Pouk guilty of manslaughter and Liao was found not guilty.

Cabrera and Shlah were sentenced to life in prison and Pouk received a seven-year sentence.

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued in April of 2016 for the arrest of 22-year-old Nathan Paul Gervais after he failed to show up for trial.

In November of 2017, Calgary police learned that Gervais was taken into custody in Vietnam and his deportation to Canada was ordered by the Vietnamese government in January.

“Let this serve as notice to those who are out on bail and flee the jurisdiction, we will persist in finding you and bringing you back to face the charges,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the CPS Homicide Unit.

Gervais was escorted by Calgary police from Hanoi and arrested at Pearson Airport in Toronto when he returned.

“We were invited to attend Vietnam to help facilitate his deportation back to Canada,” said Chisholm. “We were very glad that he was arrested abroad.”

He was brought back to Calgary and was denied bail at a hearing held on Thursday evening.

“This is like nothing else in my 28 years of policing that I’ve ever come across. The work by our investigators, the cooperation between agencies was just absolutely tremendous,” said Chisholm.

Gervais appeared in court in Calgary on Friday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge and additional charges related to his disappearance.

Chisholm says Strasser-Hird’s family is aware of the arrest and says they are glad Gervais has been brought back to Canada to face justice.