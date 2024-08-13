Man wanted in Rocky View County killing has previous convictions on weapon, theft charges
A search continues for the second of two men accused of shooting and killing a Rocky View County employee who RCMP say was trying to help the suspects when their truck was on fire.
A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry in the death of Colin Hough.
CTV News has learned Strawberry was sentenced in August of 2021 after pleading guilty to five offences, including possession of a restricted firearm, possession of stolen property and flight from a police officer.
"Elijah Strawberry is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If seen, do not approach. Just dial 911 immediately," Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said in a late Monday update.
The other suspect, 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner of Edmonton, is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Around noon on Aug. 6, RCMP were called after two men were shot near Township Road 250 and Range Road 282, east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.
RCMP believe the two suspects were in a truck that had been stolen from Calgary and were involved in a crash before coming to the rural area.
The suspects attempted to steal another vehicle after torching the original stolen truck.
Hough, RCMP say, likely pulled over to help after seeing the burning vehicle.
"He saw that the vehicle was set on fire. And yes, he did stop. And he was trying to help," said Insp. Breanne Brown of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.
"(The suspects) came across our victims and, essentially, yes, it is a carjacking," she said.
Hough was killed at the scene and another man – an unidentified Fortis employee working in the area – was also shot and has since been released from hospital.
RCMP found a stolen Rocky View County vehicle abandoned in a field about 40 kilometres east of the shooting scene, about an hour after first being called.
That's when RCMP issued a shelter-in-place alert for the area, warning of two armed and dangerous men.
The alert was called off just over three hours later.
"After conducting a thorough search, members on site were satisfied the suspects were no longer in the area and the immediate risk to residents had subsided," said Wielgosz.
Penner was identified on Aug. 8 and taken into custody on Aug. 11.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Strawberry was identified on Aug. 11.
RCMP would not say whether they believe Strawberry is still in Alberta or not.
