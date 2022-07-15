Maple Leafs sign forward Calle Järnkrok to four-year, $8.4-million contract

Maple Leafs sign forward Calle Järnkrok to four-year, $8.4-million contract

Calgary Flames player Calle Jarnkrok skates during first period NHL hockey action against the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary, Friday, March 18, 2022. The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed the forward to a four-year contract with an average annual value of US$2.1 million.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary Flames player Calle Jarnkrok skates during first period NHL hockey action against the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary, Friday, March 18, 2022. The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed the forward to a four-year contract with an average annual value of US$2.1 million.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina