The Calgary Police Commission has selected the current chief of the Camrose Police Serve as the next chief of the Calgary Police Service.

Mark Neufeld will be introduced as the CPS’ incoming chief constable on Tuesday morning in a ceremony involving Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Brian Thiessen, chair of the Calgary Police Commission.

According to the Calgary Police Commission, Neufeld served 24 years with the Edmonton Police Service before being selected as chief of the Camrose Police Service, a position he has held for approximately two years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Calgary Police Service – a highly respected organization comprised of great people in a beautiful city,” said Neufeld in a statement released Monday afternoon. “Working together, we will create a safe, respectful and inclusive culture where people come first.”

Neufeld is currently the president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, a leader of the association’s ‘Women in Policing’ committee, and also serves as chair of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

Neufeld’s appointment as chief constable will be official following a ratification by city council.

“The Chief sets the leadership for a service that does great work, builds communities for all Calgarians, and provides meaningful careers for all its members,” stated Mayor Nenshi in Monday’s release. “I know that the Calgary Police Commission had all of this in mind in making this choice and I look forward to working with the new Chief to strengthen this service and keep us all safe.”

The Calgary Police Commission says Chief Constable Neufeld’s tenure with the CPS will begin no later than June.

Chief Constable Roger Chaffin's last day in the role occurred in January 2019. Acting Deputy Chief Steve Barlow bridged the period between Chaffin's departure and the appoinment of Chaffin's successor.