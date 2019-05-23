

Chad Tweten, CTV News Calgary





The spring edition of Market Collective takes over the BMO Centre this weekend, featuring 150 different artists, food vendors and interactive zones.

Calgarians can get a look at all the artisanal wares, food trucks and activities starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

Brendan Kane, who’s been involved with Market Collective since its humble beginnings in 2008, tells CTV News the market has expanded its features.

“There’s a large skate park, a huge kids zone, large-scale dance performances, as well as all-day DJs and live music.”

The artists and artisans keep 100 per cent of the money from their booths and each Market Collective is specifically curated for the season, making each one a unique experience.

Kane added, “There could be someone who’s just coming out of arts college that wants to try selling for the first time or an experienced artist thats been with us for years.”

With 10 years of community building experience behind them, there is no doubt that Market Collective is a fun way to spend a couple hours of the weekend, but it’s also become a resource for local artists and upstarts to get the exposure they need.

Kane explains, “A store front is so expensive on a monthly or yearly basis. Artists want to pop up for a weekend. It’s a much more affordable way to sell their merchandise without all the overhead.”

Calgary-born artists Claire Ouchi and Rachel Rivera, who now run the successful Vancouver-based art and design focused business WKNDRS (pronounced weekenders) are making their Market Collective premier. They sell fun and optimistic unisex accessories including pins, hats and other flair.

“We wanted to come back to our roots, we both really want to take WKNDRS to the next level and we thought Market Collective would be a great way to bring it to Calgary,” Ouchi says.

WKNDRS are not only going to be selling their goods. They’re also utilizing their creative talents to paint a large-scale mural on the Market Collective indoor skate park.

“We’re both artists and painters and we love doing larger-scale pieces that are under the lens of WKNDRS, which is just fun, optimistic and a mix of an abstract and silly aesthetic to creative an environment where you feel like you’re actually in the weekend, ” Rivera explains.

Amanda Klassen, a hairstylist who’s been running a home business for years, is setting up her mobile hair salon at Market Collective. “When I found out my business was a fit, I applied immediately. I just really want to be around creative people as much as possible.”

Klassen uses the Market to grow her clientele and connect with like-minded small business owners.

“Not only have I gained a lot of really special clients, but getting to know and connect with other companies has helped me grow exponentially. I’ve learned so much about business and community from the people I’ve met there.”

The spring edition of Market Collective will run from May 24 to 26 at the BMO Centre Hall A. For the full line up of artists and vendors, visit www.marketcollective.ca.