CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Masks work': New research confirms effectiveness in protecting against respiratory infections

    A used protective face mask is seen discarded on the ground in this file photo taken in May, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A used protective face mask is seen discarded on the ground in this file photo taken in May, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    New research suggests masks are indeed an effective tool in the fight against respiratory infections like COVID-19, though they could use better design.

    An international team of 13 researchers, including two from the University of Calgary -- Dr. Mark Ungrin from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Joe Vipond from the Cumming School of Medicine -- conducted the study, published in the journal Clinical Microbiology Reviews.

    For it, the team analysed more than 400 studies from multiple disciplines, including epidemiology, public health, engineering and social sciences.

    "This comprehensive approach allowed the researchers to not only assess the effectiveness of masks under experimental conditions, but also to explore the real-world factors that influence their use and impact," said the University of Calgary in a Thursday news release.

    While the study didn't find any "serious harms" from mask-wearing, it did identify some challenges, such as "discomfort, communication difficulties – for hearing-impaired people for example – and environmental waste."

    The authors suggest these issues provide the opportunity for more research to be done on how to improve mask design.

    "Our review confirms that masks work," said Dr. Trisha Greenhalgh, lead author with the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford.

    "The more consistently and correctly you wear a mask, the better protected you are. Respirators, when worn continuously, provide even greater protection than ordinary masks."

    You can view the complete research paper online here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News