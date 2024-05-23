'Masks work': New research confirms effectiveness in protecting against respiratory infections

New research suggests masks are indeed an effective tool in the fight against respiratory infections like COVID-19, though they could use better design.

An international team of 13 researchers, including two from the University of Calgary -- Dr. Mark Ungrin from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Joe Vipond from the Cumming School of Medicine -- conducted the study, published in the journal Clinical Microbiology Reviews.

For it, the team analysed more than 400 studies from multiple disciplines, including epidemiology, public health, engineering and social sciences.

"This comprehensive approach allowed the researchers to not only assess the effectiveness of masks under experimental conditions, but also to explore the real-world factors that influence their use and impact," said the University of Calgary in a Thursday news release.

While the study didn't find any "serious harms" from mask-wearing, it did identify some challenges, such as "discomfort, communication difficulties – for hearing-impaired people for example – and environmental waste."

The authors suggest these issues provide the opportunity for more research to be done on how to improve mask design.

"Our review confirms that masks work," said Dr. Trisha Greenhalgh, lead author with the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford.

"The more consistently and correctly you wear a mask, the better protected you are. Respirators, when worn continuously, provide even greater protection than ordinary masks."

You can view the complete research paper online here.