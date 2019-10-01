CALGARY — Matthew de Grood will remain in custody at Alberta Hospital but should be allowed to take unsupervised visits to the Edmonton area and go on supervised camping trips and other recreational outings at the discretion of his treatment team, the Alberta Review Board has ruled.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible for killing five people at a 2014 house party while suffering from schizophrenic delusions.

He killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Jordan Segura, 22, Kaitlin Perras, 23, Josh Hunter, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27.

A trial heard that the now 28-year-old believed that the devil was talking to him and that a war was about to begin, signalling the end of the world, when he arrived at the party, which was being held to mark the end of the school year at University of Calgary.

De Grood was transferred from a secure psychiatric hospital in Calgary to Alberta Hospital in Edmonton last year.

The review board ruling, dated Sept. 17, says de Grood must keep the peace, not possess or own weapons, maintain good mental health and abstain from non-prescription drugs and alcohol, including cannabis.

It also says, at the discretion of his treatment team, that de Grood be allowed “from time to time,” passes to the City of Edmonton and area while supervised by a staff member or responsible adult, as well as staff supervised camping trips, picnics and other recreational outings in Alberta, unsupervised passes to the City of Edmonton and overnight passes to the City of Edmonton for the purpose of transitioning to a group home.

Those conditions can also be rescinded at any time.

The report says de Grood “is in the early stages of treatment and development of risk management strategies.”

But it also states he “remains a significant risk to the safety of the public,” and “the risk is that a serious violent act is likely to occur if de Grood relapses at the level at or near the degree of psychotic illness present” when he committed the killings.