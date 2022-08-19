McKnight Blvd. expected to have major traffic delays this weekend

If you're planning to drive to the airport this weekend, it might be wise to steer clear of McKnight Boulevard.

That's because the street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Centre Street N and Greenview Drive/Trello Drive N.E. on Saturday and Sunday.

The city said the road is being closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.

Major delays are expected.

The pedestrian bridge won't be open until October, when its rehabilitation work will be completed.