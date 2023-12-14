Mediation for class-action sex abuse lawsuit against Calgary Stampede begins

The two-day mediation process is scheduled to take place Dec. 14 and 15 at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Talks will determined how much money the victims are owed in a partial settlement against the Calgary Stampede.

The lawsuit stems from the actions of Philip Heerema, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 for sexually exploitative acts related to six members of the Young Canadians.

The Young Canadians are a performing arts group that stars nightly in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.

The sexual abuse took place over two decades between 1992 and 2014.

"No child should suffer the abuse that occurred under the Stampede's watch," said an anonymous member of the class action lawsuit.

"Because of what happened, I continue to feel a mix of shame, anger, embarrassment, and guilt.

"But mostly, I feel sad when I am reminded of the abuse endured by my friends and fellow Young Canadians."

The member said they feel "optimistic" that the Calgary Stampede will take the necessary actions to prevent any future crimes.

"(They will) demonstrate that they take these matters seriously, that they accept responsibility for the abuse that occurred under their watch and that they are now committed to ensuring the safety of the children who participate in their many youth programs."

Another victim and member of the class action said what happened while they were with the Young Canadians "changed the course" of their life.

"I have struggled to move on in part due to the ongoing legal battle that never seems to end. We are constantly waiting months for court dates for the Stampede to come around at the 11th hour," they wrote in a statement to CTV News.

"It’s hard to imagine a teacher could be sexually abusing students on the Stampede's watch for decades. The evidence that came forward through this process has been gut-wrenching."

They also said that since the process has gone on for so long, Hereema is now eligible for parole.

"It makes me absolutely sick to think that a man who was abusing students at the Calgary Stampede for decades could be out of prison before the victims get to move past what occurred."

The partial settlement was announced in July and approved by a judge in September, with the Calgary Stampede accepting liability and agreeing to pay out damages.