CALGARY
Calgary

    • Medicine Hat brothers arrested in ALERT trafficking investigation

    ALERT displays items seized by police during the search of a Medicine Hat home on Aug. 7, 2024. (Supplied) ALERT displays items seized by police during the search of a Medicine Hat home on Aug. 7, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    Two brothers are facing charges after police seized $20,000 worth of illegal drugs during a Medicine Hat trafficking investigation.

    The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) launched theinvestigation in May over concerns raised by community members.

    ALERT says its organized crime team and Medicine Hat police seized the following during the search of a home in the Uplands neighbourhood:

    • 376 methamphetamine pills;
    • 54 opioid pills;
    • 221 illicit prescription pills;
    • 13 grams of cocaine;
    • 18 tabs of LSD;
    • 3,270 grams of a suspected buffing agent; and
    • $4,055 cash.

    A number of weapons were also seized, including replica handguns, said ALERT.

    Carter Oster, 24, and Ethan Oster, 21, were arrested on Aug. 7. Both are facing multiple drug-related offences.

    "Our investigation suggests these two suspects were actively trafficking drugs throughout the city of Medicine Hat," said Sgt. Curt Nieman, ALERT Medicine Hat, in a Monday news release.

    "Opioids and organized crime go hand-in-hand and irrevocably harm our communities."

    Both brothers have been released from custody pending their next court appearances. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News