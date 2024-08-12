Medicine Hat brothers arrested in ALERT trafficking investigation

Two brothers are facing charges after police seized $20,000 worth of illegal drugs during a Medicine Hat trafficking investigation.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) launched theinvestigation in May over concerns raised by community members.

ALERT says its organized crime team and Medicine Hat police seized the following during the search of a home in the Uplands neighbourhood:

376 methamphetamine pills;

54 opioid pills;

221 illicit prescription pills;

13 grams of cocaine;

18 tabs of LSD;

3,270 grams of a suspected buffing agent; and

$4,055 cash.

A number of weapons were also seized, including replica handguns, said ALERT.

Carter Oster, 24, and Ethan Oster, 21, were arrested on Aug. 7. Both are facing multiple drug-related offences.

"Our investigation suggests these two suspects were actively trafficking drugs throughout the city of Medicine Hat," said Sgt. Curt Nieman, ALERT Medicine Hat, in a Monday news release.

"Opioids and organized crime go hand-in-hand and irrevocably harm our communities."

Both brothers have been released from custody pending their next court appearances.