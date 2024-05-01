Meet local artists at the Calgary Artists Studio Tour
Artists from Airdrie to Okotoks are welcoming people to come meet them at their working studios from Friday May 3rd to Sunday May 5th for the third annual Calgary Artists Studio Tour.
Artist and organizer Isabel Ostrom says the event started three years ago with 12 artists and has grown in 2024 to 82 artists in 63 locations.
"The idea is actually to build a connection the artists community and the public community in Calgary and surrounding areas," she said. "There are a number of really great artists in the community that are not necessarily in art galleries, a lot of them work out of their home and they might sell in community shows or online and they also sell in galleries."
Ostrom says the tour showcases emerging artists who are new on the art scene as well as well-established, award-winning artists. The goal of the three day event is to foster connections by meeting artists in their environment and increase awareness of the arts in Calgary.
"They're invited in to have a conversation with the artist," said Ostrom. "They're able to find out about their creative inspirations and their techniques and they also have an opportunity to purchase art.
"People are always kind of surprised that they can come into someone's home," Ostrom added. "I think Calgary doesn't have a history of having studio tours so we in a way, we have to educate people what it's all about."
Located in homes and garages
Artists studios are located in their homes or garages, while some rent warehouse space in commercial buildings and organizers say each one offers a different experience for the visiting public.
Lindsay Walsh is a mixed media artist who enjoys working in layers.
"I love a feeling of place," she said. "I like a story to come through the art and I'm really enamored with Art Nouveau and that kind of period of change."
Walsh is a retired ballet artist and dancer and realized she needed to keep busy and turned to art. She's excited to be participating in her first art tour.
"We don't know if we'll be busy, I mean, we could have five people and we could have 500 -- who knows?" she said. "It's a great opportunity and I don't feel pressured to sell at the open house that we're having, I think it's more about getting people to know who you are maybe to follow you create that interest and if you've got some work that's ready and someone wants to take it home great, but I haven't felt with the other artists that it's about selling."
'Great conversations'
Mary-Jo Lough agrees. She's an abstract artist and is one of the original 12 that started the tour.
"I want to see a lot of people come in and have a lot of great conversations, I'd like to add more people to my email list so that I can stay in contact with them long term," she said. "It's a bonus if I sell a ton of work but my main goal is to have the great conversations and ongoing conversations."
Lough describes her style as colourful and busy, with lots of patterns. She says she's harnessing the inner chaos of her mind as an individual with ADHD.
"Other people can be inspired by nature and all sorts of things, whereas I find my work is very intuitive and it comes from within," she said. "Therefore, when I hear what other people have to say about my work, it helps me understand it in ways other than just my own and it's wonderful just to have more people's eyes on your work."
Lough says the Calgary Artists Studio Tour is a way to get to know an artist personally and build a connection with them and their work in a comfortable environment.
"Everybody tends to love art to a different degree, however a lot of people are very intimidated to go into an art gallery or museum," she said. "Whereas when you go into one single artist space, you don't have this fancy gallery, you may not feel that same intimidation, it's a lot more personal and a lot more relaxed so the average person can go in and you don't feel like you need to act a certain way or dress a certain way or speak a certain way so that's a really good thing as well."
The tour is free and begins Friday, May 3 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., then Saturday and Sunday May 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Learn more about it here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John's, N.L., no injuries reported
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are headed to St. John's, N.L., after a plane overshot a runway at the city's airport this afternoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
-
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
-
Wetaskiwin shelter critic called destroying recall petition a 'mistake'
A tenacious critic of an emergency shelter in Wetaskiwin, Debby Hunker – who filed a recall petition against Mayor Tyler Gandam - has destroyed the petition after not receiving sufficient signatures.
Lethbridge
-
Safety gear, training, helped B.C. wildfire pilot survive crash, safety board says
A Transportation Safety Board report says experience, recent training and safety equipment were key factors in a pilot surviving the crash of a firefighting plane south of Cranbrook in August 2022.
-
On do-or-die night in Brooks, Caelan Fitzpatrick comes up big to lead Bandits past Oilers
Facing a Tuesday night elimination game, Caelan Fitzpatrick responded with a hat trick to lead the Brooks Bandits past the Okotoks Oilers 5-1.
-
Alberta-to-Montana passenger train would benefit economy, tourism: report
The rail line from Lethbridge to Coutts is used solely for freight trains, but a new feasibility study done by Integrated Travel Research and Development looks at the potential of adding a passenger train.
Vancouver
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It's historical': Vancouver sailor to lead Team Canada in first-ever women's America's Cup
A team of women will be setting sail for the America's Cup in Barcelona this fall. It marks the first time women have been able to compete in the 173-year-old sailing competition.
-
Person seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, IIO notified more than 2 months later
B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that led to one person being seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, but says it was weeks before it was notified.
Vancouver Island
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
B.C. to provide $155.7 million to recruit and retain specialized health workers
The British Columbia government is spending more money to recruit and retain health-science workers, especially those in rural and remote communities.
-
'Floatel' won't be allowed to house LNG workers near Squamish, B.C.
Plans to use a renovated cruise ship to house more than 600 workers as they build a liquefied natural gas facility near Squamish, B.C., have been voted down by the local council.
Saskatoon
-
'Tire fire of a deal' still raising burning questions in Sask. legislature
Saskatchewan's scrap tire industry was top of mind again in Regina Tuesday as politicians and advocates continued to probe into how an American company became the province’s only recycler.
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
Regina
-
Moe 'will respond' to CRA, insists Saskatchewan has 'paid in full' amid carbon tax audit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government 'will respond' to the Canada Revenue Agency when it concludes its audit of the province, but that his position is Saskatchewan doesn't owe Ottawa any money.
-
Here's how one of Sask.'s largest power plants was knocked out for 73 days, and what it took to fix it
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
-
These driving offences now come with an automatic impoundment, licence suspension in Sask.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
-
Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
Atlantic
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Officials euthanize moose seen strolling through Fredericton over concerns of possible collision
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers for alleged serial killer to argue he is not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers told court they will argue alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women by way of a mental disorder.
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
NEW
NEW Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
-
'We weathered some rough storms over the years': Ottawa airport shares 2023 accomplishments
The Ottawa International Airport Authority (YOW) says 2023 was a successful year, citing the contribution of multiple factors, including flight expansions, revenue and the number of passengers.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Airshow to take flight over Kempenfelt Bay this summer
The Barrie Airshow is set to take flight above Kempenfelt Bay this summer.
-
Wasaga Beach gets provincial approval for its first high school
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ont. woman who faked pregnant to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
A Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas has been arrested again on similar charges.
-
Fewer downtown Guelph businesses participating in patio program
Patio season is just getting started in Guelph, but some businesses are not on board with expanding their footprint this summer.
-
1,428 Waterloo Region high school students suspended over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
London
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S., London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Ornge 'Blood on Board' program expands to London, Ont.
Ornge, Ontario’s provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services, and London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Wednesday the expansion of the Blood on Board program to the Forest City.
Windsor
-
'Shocking breach of trust': Former Windsor denturist sent to jail for sexual assault
A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.
-
Windsor police to crack down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in spring campaign
If you like engine revving, loud music and squealing tires, you could be landing yourself a ticket. That’s the message Wednesday from the Windsor Police Service as it launches the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.
-
Gunshots investigated in east Windsor
Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.