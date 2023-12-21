Meet the Calgary Olympic speedskater who doubles as an artist

Though Brooklyn McDougall was mainly into hockey growing up, she wanted to try another sport when she hit 15, so she traded in her hockey skates for speed skates.

The 25 year old says she fell in love with speedskating right away, and she’s never looked back.

"I tried it out, and honestly, I instantly fell in love with the sport. I love the technical aspect and I love going fast."

ALSO LOVES ART

McDougall is a member of Canada’s National Speed Skating team.

On the ice, she brushes a beautiful stroke.

Away from the rink, the beautiful strokes are on a canvas.

"Art has been a huge part of my life growing up," McDougall said.

"My Grandpa was an artist, and my Grandma was an artist, so they really inspired me and pushed me to try out art and art classes, and I tried advanced placement in art in Grade 10."

FINDING THE PERFECT BALANCE

McDougall put her brushes down to concentrate on her skating career and looking back, says it was a big mistake.

She made it to her first Winter Olympics at the 2022 Beijing games, but the high of competing was followed up by post-Olympic depression and mental health issues.

That’s when McDougall decided it was time to start painting again.

She says art has helped her find balance in her life.

"The perfect balance of technical diligence of speed skating, but then also the creative expression of art," she said.

"I think I was really missing that expression in myself, and being able to explore that, especially this past year, has been amazing.

"Learning how to get comfortable with the imperfections – learning that perfection isn’t actually real – and learning through making mistakes.

"I’ve learned a lot from my art that has transferred into my speed skating for sure."

ART WORK WILL BE ON DISPLAY

McDougall's art will be on display at the Olympic Museum for the Paris 2024 Arts and Culture exhibit.

She’s one of a handful of Olympians that have been commissioned, and says she's thrilled to be able to show off her work, which she's already started working on.

"They’re really coming along great, and I’m thrilled to have that opportunity to have my work showcased in the Olympics.

"It really ties in both parts of my identity really well."

Brooklyn’s work will also be on display at the World Championships, which are being held in Calgary for the first time since 1998.

McDougall will be designing T-shirts that she hopes will showcase Calgary's history.