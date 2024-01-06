Meeting growing demand: Calgary opens new pickleball facility

Pickleball players in Calgary will soon be welcomed into a new facility dedicated to the sport -- the second building of its type to open in recent months.

YYC Pickleball offers seven indoor courts and professional coaching aimed at players of all levels.

Ownership hosted a soft opening Saturday, welcoming in Calgarians for a sneak peek at the new build.

"Outdoor pickleball courts are limited in the summers, and in the winters, people are looking for places to play," YYC Pickleball owner Ivy Chan told CTV News. "We have professional courts for pickleball players, permanent nets and all the bells and whistles."

The sport has grown in popularity rapidly in recent years, thanks in large part to its all-ages accessibility.

"It's a game where people tend to just have fun," pro Kim Layton said. "There's lots of laughs, there's the satisfaction of smacking the ball and putting it away. And it's a small court, so even if you're not super mobile, you can cover the surface easily."

The Calgary Pickleball Club says Alberta has the highest number of registered players in the country.

Nationally, Pickleball Canada says 11 per cent of households report at least one member playing pickleball at least once a month. By extrapolating the 2023 data that would indicate more than 1.37 million Canucks now play the sport.

As paddles continue to fly off store shelves, Chan sees it as a great opportunity.

"Our goal is to increase exposure and awareness of pickleball to all demographics, all ages, all abilities and skills."

The Calgary Pickleball Centre -- the city’s first dedicated facility -- opened in October.