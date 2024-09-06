CALGARY
Calgary

    • Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen coming to Calgary to shoot TV show

    Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) and Clive Owen poses at the premiere of the FX limited television series 'Impeachment' on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) and Clive Owen poses at the premiere of the FX limited television series 'Impeachment' on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Some more big-name celebrities are heading to Calgary to film a TV show this month.

    Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are set to star in a limited series about JonBenét Ramsey, according to Deadline.

    The publication says McCarthy will play Ramsey’s mother Patsy and Owen will play her father John.

    According to ACTRA, shooting will begin in Calgary and the surrounding area on Sept. 13 and is expected to wrap by the end of January.

    The series, from Paramount Productions, isn't the only show filming in Calgary this month; The Abandons starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson is in production, as well as Season 2 of My Life with the Water Boys.

    In addition, movie Die, My Love, featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, is filming until mid October.

