Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary

Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.

"Everyone and anyone who knew, worked with, loved, and created with Troy please join us at this memorial fire as we honour and share memories," Making Treaty 7 said on a posting on its Instagram page.

Twigg, a dancer, choreographer, actor and director was a founding member of Making Treaty 7. He died in early September.

He grew up in southern Alberta, received a fine arts degree from the University of Lethbridge and a master's in dance studies from York University in Toronto before returning to Calgary to help launch Making Treaty 7 with Michael Green and Narcisse Blood in 2012.

Twigg's work toured nationally and internationally. He also taught at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, Centre for Indigenous Theatre and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

The memorial will be held between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Fort Calgary.