Men Without Hats among 80s bands coming to Calgary

It’s a second and very rewarding life for Men Without Hats, performing with other vintage acts 41 years after The Safety Dance became a worldwide hit.

“It definitely changed my life. I went from being completely incognito to being recognized everywhere I went,” lead singer Ivan Doroschuk told CTV News.

Doroschuk credits the early days of MTV for helping the Canadian band break through.

“Especially since it was right at the beginning, and they didn’t have that many videos out there. And we were on constant rotation, a very, very heavy rotation,” Doroschuk said.

Men Without Hats play in Calgary Dec. 13 as one of the supporting acts in the Andy Kim Christmas Special at the National Music Centre.

“I enjoy it immensely,” he said of playing with other 1980s bands.

“Back in the 80s there was a lot of competition. I liken it to being on a hockey team or something. You’re travelling across the country, going from town to town. There’s only so many places on the top 40 charts... You’re competing with other bands.

“Now we’re like one big happy family. The work’s been done. It’s all behind us, and we’re just out there to have fun.”