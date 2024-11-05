Messy start to the day for Calgary drivers thanks to November snowfall

Some Calgary drivers experienced a slick drive to work on Tuesday, thanks to overnight flurries.

Though the city's south saw little-to-no snowfall, there was more in the north.

A morning update on the City of Calgary's website said road crews were working to maintain major roadways.

The Calgary Police Service says between midnight to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 35 non-injury collisions reported and another four collisions with injuries.

In addition, there were 10 non-injury hit-and-run collisions reported, and one that resulted in injuries.

It wasn't just Calgary that saw snow; west of Calgary was hit with snowfall too.

Osias Breeze lives in Cochrane and says he helped his mom with shoveling, despite despising it.

"Not fun at all," he said. "It sucks. I hate shoveling. I just wish I could like use one of those, shoveling machines. That would be pretty cool if we had one of those."

Gaetan Ayotte and his wife drove through Calgary on Tuesday on their way from Thunder Bay, Ont. to Victoria, B.C.

He said the roads were a little icy.

"It was a little sketchy," he said. "We had trouble with the signage. We had trouble getting out of the city."

"We're not familiar with the city and the snow is not helping."

In the mountains, the snow had Lake Louise Ski Resort CEO Rich Burkley feeling cheerful.

"It's always very exciting," he said.

The resort announced last week that it would open to the public on Tuesday, earlier than expected.

The Glacier Express chairlift started running at 9 a.m., offering access to Bald Eagle, Wiwaxy, and a portion of Easy Street.

"By the end of the week, we expect to have the gondola open," said Burkley.

"And then another run coming in from the top: Deer Run, lower-flight pitch at that point."

Burkley says this time of year gets staff excited for what lies ahead.

"We're hoping for the same weather patterns and look forward to both colder temperatures and natural snowfall," he said.