Calgary police say they have cleaned up any trace of methamphetamine, after someone sprinkled the powder on the ground near the front doors of the Calgary Courts Centre on Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the courts at around 7:53 a.m.

After testing the powder, they found it contained meth, and police worked with fire crews to clean the area.

They say they got video of the suspect on nearby CCTV cameras. He’s described as a man in his late 50s or early 60s.

At this time, police say there is no risk to public safety.